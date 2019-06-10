‘People want a German Shepherd or Labrador, very few want to adopt a stray’: Dr JC Khanna

Dr J C Khanna, medical superintendent of the city’s largest veterinary hospital, Bai Sakerbai Dinshaw Petit hospital in Parel, which has now turned 145 years old, tells The Indian Express how sedentary lifestyle is affecting animals, problems of hit-and-run cases during the monsoon and challenges in animal care in the city.

How has stray animal care changed over the last few years?

In the last five years, at least 15-20 NGOs have come up in the city for the welfare of stray animals, which try and treat the animals first, and only bring critical cases to us. There is growing awareness among people too, who have formed small groups locally and look after stray animals. The network of animal lovers is strong in urban centres. But then, Mumbai is becoming a concrete jungle; nesting places have reduced. Cases of birds falling due to dehydration are growing. These birds keep flying and get very few spots to rest. When it comes to stray dogs, sterilisation has controlled the population issue in the island city in the last few years, but we still have a huge stray population in the suburbs.

Just like humans getting affected by lifestyle diseases, is there a similar trend in animals?

Yes, with pet dogs and cats. Of all animals treated here, there are 40 per cent dogs and 30 per cent cats. ECG of dogs’ heart is frequently required due to heart enlargement. Renal failure is very common among dogs because of sedentary lifestyle. Renal problem is no longer concerned with age or breed, every dog is developing it. Pet dogs need to exercise more. Since kidney transplant has never been conducted here, we can only treat them with dialysis. Every month, we get 25-30 cases for it. Kidney failure is more common in pets than strays dogs. In cats, overfeeding is the most common cause of renal condition.

Is there a dearth of veterinarians, growing gap in doctor-patient ratio?

While there is no shortage of doctors, in the last five years admission to veterinary colleges has got tougher. The process was easier before, now medical students have to give the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and then undergo counselling. Also with newer blocks of reservations, admissions for general category has become tougher. The interest in becoming a veterinary doctor is increasing but several students want to go abroad for research. At least in our hospital, we have enough doctors.

What are the common issues with stray animals during the monsoon?

Cases of road accidents involving animals rise during rains and, in most cases, the injured animal is brought after a delay. Several strays develop maggots around their wound or sometimes on the entire body. Jaundice is common during this season because stray animals drink dirty water. Our out-patient department sees a huge load during these months. We also face a problem of abandoned animals, those with chronic sickness are left here by owners who never return. People who come for adoption either want a German Shepherd or Labrador or pugs, very few want to adopt a stray.

Since the hospital is housed in heritage structures, what are the challenges in redevelopment?

It is a tedious process, getting permission for renovation needs multiple meetings with BMC’s heritage committee. In 2007, we wanted to redevelop the area, demolish three-four structures and renovate the pathology department. We required residential quarters for our staff. The civic body sent engineers multiple times, cost of preserving the structure was high and the heritage committee took multiple meetings. Eventually, we scrapped the plan because of the delay and only renovated a few staff quarters. New construction is not permitted by the civic body. Since it is a hospital, we need staff on duty at all times. We only have space for 55 per cent staff to reside.

Any future plans for the hospital?

We are still trying to redevelop the old pathology building to create elite facilities for specialist consultation. We are trying to expand facilities for pet owners to stay overnight with their pets during treatment. Several pet owners do not wish to leave their pets. Currently, we have only a few rooms for them.

We want to upgrade to intravenous anaesthesia for animals. Since electricity cost is high, we are planning to instal solar panels. If the government takes more interest or encourages public-private partnership, then funds for animal welfare can increase. Currently, animal welfare is mostly handled by NGOs in cities. Rural areas are far behind.