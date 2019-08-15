Mumbai: Venezuelan national held with 796 gm of cocaine in her stomach

THE DIRECTORATE of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Venezuelan national at the Mumbai airport with 796 gm of cocaine in her stomach.

Advertising

The agency, sources said, has seized 80 capsules of cocaine worth Rs 4.77 crore from the stomach of Balzabaptista Karendralenny (27) after she was apprehended on her arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Sao Paul on August 9.

DRI sources said that Karendralenny was taken to JJ Hospital after a court granted permission to the agency to conduct an X-ray of her body. She was admitted in the hospital for four days after the X-ray found presence of foreign bodies in her stomach. “Between August 9 and August 13, Karendralenny purged 80 capsules in 17 sittings at the hospital,” said a DRI official.

The agency has found that Karendralenny, a former Venezuelan soldier, became a drug mule after a Nigerian national contacted her on Facebook in February and offered her $5,000 to smuggle about 1,000 gm of cocaine to India.

Advertising

Karendralenny, in her statement to the agency, has admitted to trafficking of banned psychotropic substance for money since did not have any other source of income. She has also said that her Nigerian friend used to supply drugs to various countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, among others, by using the services of mule smugglers travelling by air.

On Wednesday, a local court remanded Karendralenny to judicial custody till August 28. However, she has been allowed to inform her family about her arrest. DRI sources said that the agency is the process of locating Karendralenny’s alleged associates in India, who were to receive the smuggled cocaine.