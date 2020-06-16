Mumbai: Vehicle theft cases rise despite lockdown

An officer from the central suburbs said, “The maximum cases that have been reported in the past two months are those under Section 188 of the IPC. These cases mainly relate to people not following lockdown measures like travelling without permission and not wearing masks.” (Representationl) An officer from the central suburbs said, “The maximum cases that have been reported in the past two months are those under Section 188 of the IPC. These cases mainly relate to people not following lockdown measures like travelling without permission and not wearing masks.” (Representationl)

Despite the lockdown in May, vehicle thefts in Mumbai continued to rise. In April, Mumbai police had registered 84 vehicle theft cases. The number rose to 158 in May. Last year, 218 cases were registered in May.

As a result of the lockdown, there has been a marked change in the crime pattern across the city. While in April, no chain snatching cases were reported across the city, in May two cases were reported. While cases of house break-ins came down, there was a rise in cases of molestation and brawls.

Data released by Mumbai police shows that in May, 158 motor vehicle theft cases were reported which means five vehicles — including bikes, cycles and cars — were stolen every day. In April, the figure was 84. “Nearly 60 per cent of these cases involve bikes. It is easier to steal two-wheelers and in desperation bikes are sold for as low as Rs 5,000. Also parts of bikes are sold separately,” an officer said.

An officer from the western suburbs said that in some cases vehicles were also stolen to move around in the absence of any modes of transport. Apart from this, cases of brawls went up to 266 in May compared to 148 cases in April. “A lot of these cases are being reported from chawls and slum areas where there is overcrowding and people are fighting over petty issues,” the officer added.

Molestation cases also went up, from 36 cases in April to 56 cases in May. In April, 17 rape cases were registered, while 19 cases were registered in May. Theft cases too went up from 34 in April to 51 in May.

While eight murder cases were reported in April, 10 were reported in May.

An officer from the central suburbs said, “The maximum cases that have been reported in the past two months are those under Section 188 of the IPC. These cases mainly relate to people not following lockdown measures like travelling without permission and not wearing masks.”

