Mumbai: Vegetable vendor kills man over soiled Rs 10 note

A 35-YEAR-OLD contractor from Andheri was allegedly stabbed to death after a heated argument between him and a vegetable vendor over a Rs 10 note.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Haneef Siddiqui, a resident of Saki Naka, who is survived by his wife and three children.

The police said the incident took place on Monday when Siddiqui was buying vegetables from Sonilal Sukhdev Mahanto outside the Dadar railway station around 10.30 pm. As Mahanto allegedly refused to accept the soiled note, the two started arguing, following which, Mahanto stabbed him to death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Gaonkar (Dadar division) said, “Siddiqui took contracts for carpentry work, for which he had come to Grant Road. While returning home, he got off the train at Dadar to buy vegetables. He selected a few vegetables and handed cash along with a soiled note of Rs 10 to the accused.”

“The accused refused to accept it and there was a heated argument between the two. After a while, the two started fighting… the vegetable vendor got a knife and stabbed him on his back and face,” he added.

As Mahanto fled from the spot, local residents informed the police. Siddiqui was rushed to a Sion hospital, but he was declared brought dead before admission.

Later, the Shivaji Park police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and set up a special team to locate Mahanto. “We knew that he was from a northeastern state. We laid traps at all the stations where long distance trains arrive. We spotted him at CST station,” said Gaonkar.

Mahanto was brought to police station and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, said police, adding that the accused is a history-sheeter as three more cases of assault have been registered against him.