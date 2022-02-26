Mumbai: Vegetable vendor held of killing 22-year-old near Matunga

A vegetable vendor from Matunga, with the help of four or five friends, allegedly killed a 22-year-old man from Titwala after the latter reportedly threatened his wife, the police said.

The incident took place at around 2 am on February 24 near the railway tracks between Matunga and Sion stations. The accused Sundar Naidu (22), who was a vegetable vendor at Dadar market, has been arrested. He lived with his wife and son at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar near Matunga labour camp.

The deceased Siddharth Nikam was a resident of Titwala and stayed with his parents, wife and two children. Nikam’s grandmother stayed at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and he used to visit her. Nikam’s family had had fights with Naidu’s and a few days ago, the former had abused and threatened to harm the latter’s wife.

The cops said that Naidu, angry over the incident, gathered his friends and attacked Nikam with bamboo sticks, a knife and even hit his face with stones, when he was sleeping near the railway tracks. Nikam’s grandmother found him dead and alerted the police. “She has named a few suspects based on which we questioned a few people and zeroed down on the accused. We have arrested Naidu while a probe is on to find the others,” Satish Chinchkar, senior inspector of Dadar GRP, said.