Mumbai varsity: Senate nod to Rs 809-crore budget, exam cells to come up in sub-centres

In a major relief for students of University of Mumbai spread across seven districts, the varsity has decided to set up an exam cell in all five sub-centres.

With a total budgetary allocation of Rs 90 lakh, the exam cells will be set up in varsity sub-centres in Thane, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri including in Palghar and Raigad, which are proposed sub-centres.

This was announced at the Mumbai University Senate meeting on Wednesday. The Senate, comprising elected members, approved the annual budget of Rs 809 crore for 2022-23.

Currently, there is just one exam section of Mumbai University which is located on its Kalina Campus in Mumbai. Students from across the varsity’s jurisdiction have to visit here to resolve their issues such as mistakes in mark sheets, re-evaluation or photocopy of answer-sheet and other related requirements. Thanks to the vast jurisdiction of the MU, the current practice has been criticised for a while now for being extremely inconvenient for students from affiliated colleges at faraway places. There are a total of 839 affiliated colleges and over 8.5 lakh students.

The projected deficit for the financial year is estimated at Rs 73.88 crore. Whereas, the revised estimates for 2021-22 (previous year) shows a deficit of Rs 19.02 crore as against the deficit of Rs 78.8 crore of the original budget estimate for the same year.

While this year’s budget is seen focusing on infrastructural developments and beautification of the varsity campuses, several other initiatives listed under the new scheme are repeated from last year’s budget. Budgetary allocation of 2 crore for Digital Library and 9 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray Art and Cultural Centre are repeated as it is from last year.

Whereas the project of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre is repeated with additional budgetary allocation from Rs 2 crore last year to Rs 3 crore this year.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai, Dr Suhas Pednekar said, “Due to pandemic, several projects announced last year are yet to be completed.”

The university’s library, which has been a topic of controversy for some time now, has a fresh budgetary allocation of Rs 1.7 crore for furniture and equipment.

Other development projects include Hindi and Urdu Bhasha Bhavan, Indoor Sports Complex, one hostel each for girls and boys coming from reserved category and one for international students, construction of staff quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff.