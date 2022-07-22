Mumbai varsity Senate members seek Savarkar’s name for hostel

KEEPING THE controversy over naming of Mumbai University’s new hostel alive, a few senate members on Thursday submitted a letter to the varsity in favour of naming it after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a suggestion made by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari when he inaugurated the new building earlier this month.

Since the inauguration, multiple students’ organisations have registered their opposition to this name and have demanded that it be named after Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj.

As per the letter submitted by Senate members Sudhakar Tamboli, Advocate Neel Helekar, and Dhanesh Sawant, “Savarkar wrote the book 1857 Swatantra Samar on the uprising which provided moral establishment for India’s freedom fight. 1857 is the year of establishment for Mumbai University. This makes it apt to name the hostel after Savarkar…”