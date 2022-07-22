Mumbai varsity Senate members seek Savarkar’s name for hostel

July 22, 2022 12:49:57 am
KEEPING THE controversy over naming of Mumbai University’s new hostel alive, a few senate members on Thursday submitted a letter to the varsity in favour of naming it after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a suggestion made by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari when he inaugurated the new building earlier this month.
Since the inauguration, multiple students’ organisations have registered their opposition to this name and have demanded that it be named after Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj.
As per the letter submitted by Senate members Sudhakar Tamboli, Advocate Neel Helekar, and Dhanesh Sawant, “Savarkar wrote the book 1857 Swatantra Samar on the uprising which provided moral establishment for India’s freedom fight. 1857 is the year of establishment for Mumbai University. This makes it apt to name the hostel after Savarkar…”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Water level rises in dams, 20 in Kutch filled to 68 pc
Punjab encounter: ‘Missing’ for nearly two months, gangster Manpreet Mannu’s parents return for son’s last rites
Earlier there were team dinners now we have Insta reels: Shikhar Dhawan on team bonding and Rahul Dravid’s viral video appearance
HC notice to UT Admin over plea seeking action against two policemen, one Home Guard
Punjab encounter: ‘Missing’ for nearly two months, gangster Manpreet Mannu’s parents return for son’s last rites
Rain sinks Mohali again, roads turn into ponds, traffic crawls
Murmu scores 121 from Gujarat as ‘at least’ 7 Congress MLAs cross-voted
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
BCCI mulling to restart Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup; full Ranji season also on cards
Ahmedabad court grants bail to film-maker Avinash Das
Teesta, Sreekumar bail plea: Court reserves orders for next week
Inform if states, UTs following orders to curb hate speech: SC to Centre