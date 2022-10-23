Mumbai varsity organises Diwali function for foreign students

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai held an early Diwali celebration party for its foreign students on Friday evening. A cultural programme was held at the Convocation Hall of Mumbai University on its Fort campus, and attended by over 100 students from different countries such as Afghanistan, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia, Mauritius and Singapore, among others.

The programme was organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare to help foreign students from the varsity and affiliated colleges to experience the festival.

The foreign students watched a cultural programme performed by Indian students which included classical songs, folk music from Maharashtra and devotional songs. ‘Diwali Faral’, a collection of snacks specially preparedduring Diwali, was also offered during the programme.

Consul General of Japan, Dr Fukahori Yasukata and Herold Brayman, principal commercial officer of the US Consul General, also attended the programme.