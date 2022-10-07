Mumbai: Vande Bharat train back in service after buffalo-hit

The recently launched Vande Bharat train that was damaged after it hit a herd of buffaloes on Gujarat rail tracks was put back into service Friday, said the Western Railway. The train that runs between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar was repaired at Mumbai Central Railway carshed.

The front portion of the driver’s cabin of Vandhe Bharat got damaged Thursday morning after a herd of four buffaloes strayed onto the railway tracks between Vatva and Maninagar stations as the speeding train from Mumbai was proceeding to Gandhinagar.

Though the train was detained for 10 minutes at the site but reached Gandhinagar on time. Vital parts of the train remained unaffected by the impact, said the Western Railway on Friday.

The Western Railway has ensured that it is taking all action to prevent such incidents in the future.(Photo credit: Western railways)

“On this hit with the cattle, the nose-cone cover of the front coach i.e. driver coach was damaged with its mounting brackets. The nose cover is designed to absorb the impact without transmitting the same to the functional parts of the train. Therefore, it is sacrificial by design and hence replaceable. The Railways keeps sufficient nose-cones as spare. It was replaced with a new one in Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back to service without any extra downtime,” the statement said.

After fixing the damaged portion, the train departed from Mumbai Friday without causing any inconvenience to the passengers. Meanwhile, the Western Railway ensured that it is taking all action to prevent such incidents in the future.