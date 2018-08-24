Mumbai: Vada-pav stall razed after complaint of lizard in food

The Ambernath Municipal Council on Thursday demolished an illegal structure where a vada-pav shop was operating near the railway station. The civic body had received a complaint from the Ambernath Citizens’ Forum, alleging poor hygiene and violation of municipal laws by the stall. Satyajit Burman of the citizens’ forum said, “A customer had complained that he found a dead lizard inside a vada-pav. When he complained to the stall owner, he returned him the money, took the food back and threw it away. The customer even made a video of it.”

Devidas Pawar, chief officer of the civic council, inspected the place himself. “We had received a complaint about a dead lizard found in the food. However, their food and cleanliness is not our jurisdiction. We have already called in FDA officials and they are inspecting the property,” he said.

