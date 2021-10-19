Mumbai: Vaccine on Wheels reaches Dadar, Dharavi to help beneficiaries in areas with low coverage

Following its success in two administrative wards — Andheri East and West — the Vaccine on Wheels initiative has also been launched in G/North ward, which covers Dadar and Dharavi, to reach out to areas where vaccination coverage is low.

Under the initiative, BEST’s AC minibuses and ambulances, which were provided to the ward to ferry Covid patients to quarantine centres at the peak of the second wave, have been converted into vaccination vans, complete with doctors, civic staff and fridges to store the vaccines.

“Apart from three stationary vaccination centres in Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi each, we now have a mobile vaccination van which will reach out to areas where vaccination percentage is low,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G/North ward.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai civic body had started collecting vaccination data from individual housing societies in different wards, asking them for details such as eligible population, including security guards, maids, milkmen etc, and their vaccination status.

Following the survey, mobile vaccination was started in K/East, K/West and G/North ward. The civic body is also planning to set up vaccination centres in clusters of 15-20 societies, which have poor vaccination coverage.

At G/North, Covishield vaccine will be made available in the mobile vaccination centre where eligible citizens (above 18 years of age) can walk in for the inoculation. The van will be stationed near areas with high footfall such as markets and religious places. On Monday, the van stationed at Dadar vaccinated 150 citizens. On Tuesday, the mobile centre was set up at Dadar Flower market.

Under the joint initiative by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and American India Foundation, Vaccine on Wheels was started for the vulnerable and underprivileged communities of Mumbai in August. As part of this, three vans were roped in to reach out to commercial sex workers, HIV-positive persons, migrant workers and labourers along with street vendors/hawkers to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

With Monday’s vaccinations, the number of fully vaccinated citizens in the city stands at 4885304, which is over 55 per cent of the eligible adult population. At least 97 per cent of the eligible citizens or 8629807 people in the city have received one dose of the vaccine. Out of the total number of fully vaccinated citizens in the city, 14.21 lakh are from the 45-59 age group while 22.37 lakh are in the 18-44 age group.