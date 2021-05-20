Mumbai: Vaccination for 45-plus to begin on Friday

An elderly person receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo)

After two days of allowing walk-in and on-spot registration for the first dose of Covishield for people above 60 years and the physically challenged and the second dose of Covaxin for people above 45 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin vaccination for citizens above 45 years of age for two days (Friday and Saturday) for both the vaccines. However, the vaccination will only be for citizens who have booked the appointment, no walk-ins will be permitted on these two days.

Each of the 24 wards on Thursday released a list of vaccination centres and online sessions open for booking from 6 pm for these two days. Eighty per cent of the total vaccine slots will be for the first dose of Covishield, the remaining for the second dose. BMC will only administer a second dose of Covaxin on Friday and Saturday. No walk-in will be allowed on these two days. Vaccination will be held on Friday from 10 am to 3 pm at selected centres, the BMC said.

The BMC had suspended the Covid-19 vaccination drive across Mumbai due to the cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Vaccination resumed on Tuesday, with 150 centres functioning.

From March 1 till date, 8.26 lakh senior citizens have taken the first dose and 3.38 lakh the second dose. In the 45-59 age group, 8.69 lakh citizens have taken the first dose and 1.46 lakh the second dose.

In the city till date, 21.79 lakh citizens have taken the first dose, and 7.27 lakh the second dose. Of the total, 20.5 lakh citizens have received Covishield.