Mumbai: Vaccination for 45-plus group to remain suspended today

Security personnel close the gates of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai as they run out of vaccines. (PTI)

The inoculation drive for people above 45 years will remain suspended in Mumbai on Monday. However, the drive will continue for people in the 18-44 age bracket at five vaccination centres.

On Sunday, the second day of the third phase of the vaccination drive, 2,427 people took the jab across five centres.

The BMC said they were yet to get vaccine stock, so no vaccination will take place for people above 45 years. Earlier, due to shortage, BMC had suspended the drive for the same age group from April 30 to May 2.

A total of 3,419 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated in the two days after the BMC kicked off the third phase of vaccination with five special inoculation centres. According to officials, the drive for the 18-44 years group will continue on Monday between 9 am and 5pm, but only for citizens who have registered and been allotted a slot by BMC. Vaccination will be done at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East and Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

At 7.50 pm Sunday, BMC tweeted, “All slots taken! That was really quick dear 18-44s. Looking forward to seeing the ones who booked slots for tomorrow & we look forward to hosting the remaining some time soon too. It’s just a matter of time. It will soon be time for you to #TakeTheJab #YoungAndVaccinated.”

According to officials, for Monday, each centre will have 500 doses. “No walk-ins are allowed, and BMC has urged citizens who have registered but not received a slot to not turn up at vaccination centres,” said an official.

Many people reached vaccination centres on Sunday without booking appointments on the app.

BMC said it will resume the drive for the above 45 years age group only after receiving adequate stock from the central government. “Vaccination drives will start for the above 45 years age group after fresh stock is received. We are expecting some vaccines on Monday and decisions will be taken after availability of stock and people will be informed,” said an official.

Presently, Mumbai has 136 vaccination centres, of which 73 are private, 50 are BMC owned, and 18 are state or central government owned.

The Maharashtra government had announced that they would start vaccination in all remaining 36 districts on Sunday. However, information regarding the vaccination drive for citizens in the age group of 18-44 years was awaited.