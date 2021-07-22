Mumbai: Vaccination drive set to resume tomorrow

People stand in queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Sion, Mumbai on July 14, 2021. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

FOR THE second consecutive day and fifth time this month, vaccination drive against Covid-19 will remain suspended at all state and civic centres in Mumbai on Thursday due to shortage of doses, said BMC. The drive is set to resume on Friday.

Officials said BMC will receive doses by Wednesday night, which will then be distributed to the vaccination centres on Thursday.

“We will receive 61,200 doses – 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 of Covaxin. The vaccines will be distributed throughout the day. As a result, citizens will not be vaccinated on Thursday (July 22, 2021). However, on Friday, July 23, 2021, vaccination will start at government and municipal centres in Mumbai,” BMC said in a statement.

In Mumbai, 309 vaccination centres are run by BMC and the state government. As of Monday night, BMC had about 25,000 doses available. While only 58 vaccination centres were operational on Tuesday — vaccinating 42,483 people — the drive was completely suspended on Wednesday.

So far, 50.54 lakh people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 15.13 lakh have received both doses in the city. Many people have complained that they are struggling to get a second dose due to the shortage at government centres.

Earlier this month, on July 8 and 9, BMC had suspended the vaccination drive due to shortage of doses.