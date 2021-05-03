Mumbai: Vaccination drive for senior citizens, those above 45 to resume on May 4

A total of 5,813 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated in the last three days. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai is set to resume its vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years from Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that only those citizens who are to take the second dose will be vaccinated from Tuesday, at select government and civic-run centres. BMC has said that the list of functional vaccination centres will be updated late on Monday.

The drive had been suspended since Friday due to the shortage of vaccines.

“Citizens coming in for the second dose should come to the centres with their first dose message or certificate,” the BMC said in a statement on Monday.

The civic body is likely to receive fresh stock of vaccine on Monday night.

Due to shortage, BMC had suspended the drive for the 45 and above age group from April 30 to May 3. It had received its last big stock – 1.58 lakh doses – on April 25, which was exhausted in three days. On April 28 night, it received 70,000 doses.

Currently, Mumbai has 136 vaccination centres, of which 73 are private, 50 are BMC owned, and 18 are state or central government-owned.

The BMC will continue with vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group at five centres on Tuesday, between 9 am and 5 pm. It will only be for citizens who have registered and been allotted a slot by BMC. For Tuesday, too, each centre will have 500 doses.

BMC had received 20,000 doses for vaccination of the 18 to 44 age group on Friday night. Each centre was given 4000 doses. Vaccination will be done at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East and Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

A total of 5,813 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated in the last three days.