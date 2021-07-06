Mumbai: State-run vaccine centres open from 2 pm to 5 pm today

Due to a shortage of vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state-run centres will administer shots only for three hours on Tuesday. According to officials, the vaccination process will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, during which time 50 per cent of beneficiaries can walk in and get jabbed, while the rest will be inoculated after making an online appointment.

The BMC has published a list of 241 centres which will administer Covishield for people above the age of 18. At 30 of these centres, the second dose of Covaxin will also be administered to those above 18 years.

On regular days, the vaccination drive is held from 10 am to 5 pm.

On Monday, 69,627 people were vaccinated, of which about 33,000 people got jabs at BMC and state-run centres. The rest 37,000 jabs were administered at private hospitals.

“On Tuesday, we have received about 95,000 doses of vaccines. However, there is no further commitment on when we will receive the next batch,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer (EHO) of BMC.

Last Thursday, the vaccination drive was suspended at BMC and state centres due to the shortage of vaccines. After that, on Friday, BMC received about 1.25 lakh doses.

According to data, 57.23 lakh people has been vaccinated in the city so far. However, only 11.69 lakh have received both doses of vaccine.

The shortage has led to concerns among citizens. At several centres, people have waited for hours to get inoculated, but have had to be turned away due to lack of doses.