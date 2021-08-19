Mumbai: Vaccination at govt-run facilities to remain suspended today and tomorrow

The Covid-19 vaccination drive at the 314 civic and government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive will resume from Saturday, August 21.

The civic body added that the inoculation process will resume on Saturday as a fresh stock of vaccines are expected to arrive on Thursday night and will be distributed to all publicly run centres the next day.

This is the third time this month that vaccination has been suspended at the government-run centres.

In July-end, the BMC also began a door-to-door vaccination drive for beneficiaries who are bedridden due to medical or physical illnesses.