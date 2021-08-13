scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Mumbai: Vaccination at govt-run centres to resume on Saturday after 2-day gap

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was set to receive 1,59,000 vaccine doses on Thursday night. The stock is now expected on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2021 11:44:35 am
Vaccination at the government-run centres were shut on Thursday and Friday owing to a shortage in supply. (Express File Photo)

After a gap of two days, vaccination is likely to resume at over 300 government-run centres on Saturday. However, the centres are closed on Sundays.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was set to receive 1,59,000 vaccine doses on Thursday night. The stock is now expected on Friday.

BMC had announced that the vaccination drive has been suspended for Thursday and Friday due to shortage in supply.

BMC had previously received 45,000 vaccine doses last Saturday, which were exhausted by Monday. Due to vaccine shortage, the government-run centres have been shut for six days this month. Till August 11, 4.72 lakh citizens were inoculated.

Due to a shortage in vaccine doses, fewer beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city as compared to the capacity. 76.96 lakh citizens across all the age groups in the city have received vaccines, of which only 19.26 lakh citizens have received both shots.

A total of 1,45,761 citizens in the 18-44 age group have received both doses, while 8,16,283 citizens in the 44-59 bracket have been fully vaccinated.

