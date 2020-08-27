Mumbai: Upset over lack of work during lockdown, stockbroker kills wife, dies by suicide

While the bodies have been sent for postmortem, police are yet to record Parth's statement. (Representational)

A 45-year-old city-based stockbroker is alleged to have strangled his wife to death and died by suicide at their Kandivali residence on Tuesday night, police said. Police said the man, Jignesh Doshi, did not have much work due to the lockdown and was upset about his financial condition.

In a note, recovered by the police, Doshi said no one should be held responsible for the suicide. He also apologised to his 17-year-old son, Parth, for not leaving behind anything for him, police said.

According to police, Parth found his mother, Kashmira, lying on the bed of their ninth-floor flat at Sunita Apartment in Mahavir Nagar area of Kandivali (West) on Wednesday morning.

The boy, police said, found the door of a bathroom attached to the bedroom was locked and called his father. When Doshi did not respond, police said, Parth broke open the plastic door and found his father hanging.

“Based on the preliminary investigations, it appears that Doshi first strangled his wife and then committed suicide,” an officer said. Police have registered a case of murder against Doshi.

While the bodies have been sent for postmortem, police are yet to record Parth’s statement.

