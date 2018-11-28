Mumbai: Uproar in Upper House over assistance for farmers, Maratha reservation issues

THE Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday with members from both Opposition and Treasury benches shouting slogans against one another over the demand for financial assistance to farmers affected by pink bollworm attacks and the Maratha reservation issues.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde said the government has not disbursed financial aid to farmers affected by pink bollworm. “I challenge the government to show us a single farmer who has received the full compensation of Rs 34,500 for the losses. If you do that, I am ready to resign from the post of Opposition leader,” said Munde.

He demanded that the government table the report of the State Backward Class Commission on the Maratha reservation issue and also the report compiled by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences on reservations for the Dhangar community.

However, Leader of the House and Revenue Minister Chandrkant Patil said the state government has submitted a proposal on compensation for crops affected by the pink bollworm to the Centre. No financial aid has been received yet, he added.

“The government has released Rs 3,360 crore as compensation and also filed cases against crop insurance companies for claims worth Rs 1,100 crore,” said Patil.

Responding to demands by the Opposition on the issue of Maratha reservation, the minister said: “This is the 52nd report of the Backward Class Commission and none of the previous reports was tabled before the House.”

“We are committed to give reservation to the Maratha community and will place the action taken report before tabling the Bill,” Patil said, adding that the Maratha reservation Bill would be tabled in the ongoing session. “However, there are some people who do not want the community to get reservation,” he alleged.

Patil’s statement triggered pandemonium from the Opposition benches and soon members of the Treasury benches also started shouting slogans against the Opposition. Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.