Mumbai: Upgraded, pedestrian-friendly HP junction to be operational soon

An upgraded and pedestrian-friendly HP junction, which is the intersection of Turner Road, SV Road and Linking Road in Bandra and is used by at least 5,000 vehicles and an equal number of pedestrians during peak hours, will be unveiled by December-end.

Under the upgradation, the World Resources Institute (WRI) has created a way for pedestrian crossing, provided ‘refuge island banks’ or assembly points for them and allotted more space to motorists. The model will be implemented across 20 junctions, including CST junction, across the city under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

The WRI had found that the junction had undefined spaces, which encouraged speeding and overtaking and lacked pedestrian crossing infrastructure as the traffic islands were beautified by gardens, making them inaccessible.

In addition, the WRI also found the junction area to be more than required. “The intersection area was reduced from about 1,423 sqm to 1,000 sqm and the additional area was used to increase median area, refuge islands and widening of traffic islands, reducing crossing distance and providing better pedestrian movement,” said Saurabh Jain, senior project associate, Sustainable Cities & Transport, WRI India.

A trial was conducted at the junction in May 2017 for 45 days. The project by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety was started in 2015 after an agreement was signed between Michael Bloomberg and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. As per the data from BIGRS, since the initiative began, road deaths have reduced by 20 per cent from 611 in 2015 to 490 in 2017. The year 2018 recorded a decline of around 17 per cent compared to last year.

Under the initiative, the WRI also started revamping Bellasis road, a 830-m stretch in Nagpada, as a model road in October. The road is one of the most congested with shops and commercial structures on both sides. Other roads taken up under the initiative are Annie Besant Road, BR Ambedkar Road, Jijabai Bhosle Marg, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, PD’Mello road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Senapati Bapat Marg, VN Purohi Marg and LBS Marg.