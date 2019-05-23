Mumbai: UP youth arrested for murder of 73-yr-old man

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for the murder of his colleague at a shipping company in Mumbai.

The police said that on May 13, Rahul Yadav allegedly murdered and robbed 73-year-old Raghuram Aithal, a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, hoping to clear his debt and get his father operated upon. While Aithal was an accountant at the company, Yadav used to work as a driver.

“On May 13, Yadav was asked to drop Aithal in Borivali, where he was supposed to hand over Rs 15 lakh to a client. While looking for the address of the client, Aithal stepped out of the car in Borivali. When he returned, Yadav sat on the back seat and as soon as Aithal sat on the passenger seat, strangulated him,” said Sub-Inspector Yogesh Bhosale of MRA Marg police station.

Yadav wanted to make Aithal unconscious, said the police. However, when he realised that Aithal was not breathing, Yadav drove to Palghar and disposed the body on the highway. The body was later found local residents and an accident death report was lodged at the Waliv police station.

“While Yadav reported back to work, the client called their employer to inquire about their whereabouts. When the employer asked Yadav about Aithal, he couldn’t give a satisfactory reply. The employer then lodged a missing complaint with the police,” said Bhosale.

While the police were scrutinising CCTV cameras installed in Borivali, Yadav stopped reporting to work. When the police inquired about him with his roommates, they said that he had returned to UP. “While we sent a team to his village, we were informed that Aithal’s body has been found in Palghar. Initially, a ADR was lodged but after postmortem, a case of murder was registered,” said an officer.

The police team eventually found Yadav at the Allahabad railway station and he was brought to Mumbai. The police said Yadav confessed to the crime and was arrested on Monday. A case of murder, robbery and destruction of evidence was registered by the Waliv police.

“Yadav said he had taken a loan of Rs 70,000 from a landlord in UP. His father is ill and needs an operation. He said that he heard Aithal telling the client that he was on his way to deliver Rs 15 lakh, and decided to rob him,” said Bhosale.