Mumbai: After lying unused for 3 months, bikes under Nirbhaya scheme distributed to police stations

A DAY after the The Indian Express reported about 500 bikes acquired under the Nirbhaya scheme, which were lying unused at Naigaon police ground for around three months, the Mumbai Police began distributing the two-wheelers, with 15 bikes being distributed on day one. Authorities have conveyed to the respective police stations to collect the bikes allotted to them and are hopeful that the distribution process will be completed within the week.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Motor Transport Department), Nishikant More, told The Indian Express, “On Thursday, we handed over nearly 15 bikes. We have already sent a message to 25 police stations to come and take possession of the bikes allotted to them. The allotment process of the bikes among police stations and other police units has already been done. We will now start handing over the bikes to them.”

Sources in the state Police Department said that while the bikes had been handed over to them by March end, it took a few more weeks to complete paperwork and other formalities. Later, Mumbai Police got in touch with the Regional Transport Office to get high-security number plates for the bikes. “We had completed the process by mid-May and also asked police units about their requirements. Based on this, a chart on how many bikes which unit should receive had already been prepared and approved by senior officials. However, for some reason, the distribution did not take place,” said an official.

The official added that now that all police stations have been asked to collect the bikes allotted to them, the process should be completed in the next few days, as and when police station officials approach the Motor Transport department of Mumbai Police. An official said that in some cases, they will be replacing the bikes in poor condition used by police stations with Pulsar bikes. They will also be giving Activa bikes to police stations with women officials.

In all, a total of 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activa bikes had been acquired by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya funds allocated to them by the central government. However, since March last week, when these vehicles were acquired, they had been lying unused at the Naigaon police ground.

The vehicles had also started rusting due to the rain and some parts of the two-wheelers had also been stolen, prompting police to get their personnel to guard the two-wheelers round the clock.