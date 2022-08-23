scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Mumbai: Declared unsafe in 2014, 19th-century Carnac Bridge might soon be demolished, say official sources

The Carnac bridge lies between Masjid Bunder and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and goes over the central railway tracks.

British era Carnac flyover in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The proposed demolition of the Carnac Bridge at Masjid Bunder in Mumbai for reconstruction might be carried out soon, said official sources. This development comes almost eight years after the structure was first declared unsafe.

Between 2014, when the bridge was identified as unsafe and was closed for heavy vehicles, and August 19 this year, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) finally received a no-objection certificate from the traffic police for demolition, the project hit several roadblocks, said sources in the BMC Bridges department.

In the meantime, its fate got linked to the Hancock Bridge, the only other bridge that provides east-west connectivity in south Mumbai. The traffic police had earlier refused to give permission to carry out reconstruction work of the two bridges together, officials from the Bridges department said. If both bridges had remained un-operational, commuters would have had to take a much longer route via DN Road and P D’mello Road to get to the east side from Fort or Masjid Bunder. Reopening of the newly-constructed Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road for traffic on August 1 this year paved the way for the authorities to take up the demolition of Carnac.

Read |Mumbai: Traffic diversions announced as British-era Carnac flyover closed for demolition from today

The Carnac bridge lies between Masjid Bunder and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and goes over the central railway tracks. Bharat Gothoskar, a city-based historian, said: “It was constructed in 1868-69, providing access to the dock-side. At the time, the CSMT station building did not exist, as its construction started in 1878, and was completed after a decade, in 1888. Railway lines existed up till the Bori Bunder Railway station, which would have been somewhere near the present-day CSMT.” The historian added that while the CSMT terminus building did not exist at the time, platforms with sheds existed, and, therefore, the Carnac Bridge was constructed to provide commuters better access to the dock-side.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

Ghotoskar then pointed out that the Carnac Bridge was among the first rail-over bridges to be constructed in Mumbai. While the west side had some residential population, the Carnac bunder gave access for bullock carts heading toward the docks.

Satish Thosar, the chief engineer of BMC bridges department, said: “It was closed for heavy vehicles in 2014, as it began to show signs of age, and railways informed the BMC of its condition.” Subsequently, the BMC paid the Central Railway its share in the cost for demolition of the bridge, and the Central Railway approved the general design for the reconstructed bridge.

In January 2016, the approximately 150-year-old Hancock bridge, located between the suburban railway stations of Sandhurst Road and Byculla on the Central line, was demolished during an 18-hour-long megablock. However, its reconstruction began in 2019, and was expected to be completed before the pandemic. The delay was owing to a roadblock in the alignment of the bridge, as residential buildings on either side of the road got in the way, BMC sources said.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

In 2018, after the partial collapse of the Gokhale Rail overbridge in Andheri, all bridges in the city were audited by the civic body, and the Carnac bridge was again declared unsafe. It was briefly closed for all traffic in 2018, but reopened for light motor vehicles.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:18:27 pm
Next Story

Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement