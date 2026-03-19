Mumbai unlikely to face water cuts this summer as lake levels hit 3-yr high

On Thursday, the total stock in the seven lakes touched 6.44 lakh million litres or 44.54 per cent of the total capacity. (File photo)

With the total stock across seven dams supplying water to Mumbai at a three-year high, the city is unlikely to reel under a water cut this summer.

According to senior officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the current stock in seven lakes is sufficient to cater to Mumbai’s potable water needs until the onset of monsoon in June.

Situated along the Western Ghats, Mumbai fetches its daily quota of water from seven lakes – Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna – which are replenished during the monsoon season. Through a network of water channels, raw water from the dams are transmitted to water treatment plants in Bhandup and Panjrapur, and eventually to water service reservoirs, through which water is dispatched across the city round the year.