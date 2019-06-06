Mumbai: Unknown caller poses as banker & asks for mobile OTP, dupes doctor of Rs 15,000

A 76-YEAR-OLD cardiologist was allegedly duped of Rs 15,000 by an unknown caller on the pretext of unblocking his credit card. Police said the caller asked him for his 16-digit card number and the one-time password (OTP) sent on the senior citizen’s registered mobile number.

According to police, the who who recently fell prey to fraudsters after he reportedly divulged a one-time password generated on his registered mobile number to a caller. Police said the complainant works with Bhatia Hospital in South Mumbai.

According to police, the complainant, Dr Surendra Soneji, approached the police on May 26, the night of the incident. Soneji works at Bhatia Hospital in South Mumbai.

Police said he was at the hospital when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller told him that his credit card had been blocked by the bank and in order to reactivate it, he will have to give his 16-digit card number, police added.

“He was initially reluctant. Soneji told the caller that his card expires in 2022. But later, when the caller managed to convince him that his card was already blocked, the doctor dictated the number and an OTP,” an officer said.

Police said within a minute, Rs 10,000 was debited from his account following which the doctor called the unknown number and inquired how the sum had been debited.

“The caller said it was a mistake and that they will repay him, but will need the second OTP that was generated on his registered mobile number,” said an investigating officer. Police said as soon as Soneji gave the second OTP, another Rs 5,000 was debited,” the officer said, adding that the caller phone was subsequently unreachable. A case was registered.