Mumbai University to go ahead with winter session exams as per original schedule

In aN U-turn, the Mumbai University (MU) on Saturday said it will go ahead with its winter session exams as per schedule, a day after it was reprimanded by the state government for postponing the same due to non-teaching staffers boycotting work related to exams.

In a circular issued in the evening, MU declared that all exams from Monday (February 6) will be conducted as per the originally declared schedule. “Exams scheduled for February 3 and 4 will be rescheduled and a new corrected timetable will be declared on the university website,” it added.

On Friday, the state higher and technical education department had issued a notice reprimanding all state non-agricultural universities over postponing winter session exams because of the impending strike by the non-teaching staff. It had instructed universities to find alternative ways to hold exams as per schedule and issue showcause notices to members of the non-teaching staff boycotting work.

The letter addressed to the vice-chancellors of all non-agricultural universities stated, “According to Maharashtra University Act, 2016, it is the responsibility of the universities to conduct exams as per schedule. Universities should prepare an action plan to conduct exams on time. While the staff should be encouraged to withdraw their protest, showcause notices should be issued to those still going ahead with the plan of strike.”

On Thursday, MU had issued a circular calling off all exams from February 3 due to the protest. Along with MU, Shivaji University in Kolhapur had also postponed its exams.

The non-teaching staff of all non-agricultural universities have boycotted exam-related work owing to their long-pending demands, such as delay in implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, non-payment of arrears and posts going vacant, among others.