scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Mumbai University Senate elections: New student bodies jump in the ring, to fight it out with youth wings of big outfits

Complaining that real issues of students continue to remain unresolved, organisations such as Maharashtra Students’ Union (MASU), Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and Samyak Vidyarthi Aandolan are actively participating in the Mumbai University Senate elections for the first time. 

Mumbai University Senate elections, Mumbai University polls, Mumbai University, Yuva Sena, ABVP, MNVS Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsAgreeing with the view, Sachin Manvadkar of ASA said, “It has been observed how in the political debates, the real issues of students are ignored. Mumbai University’s jurisdiction goes up to Palghar, a part of Konkan. We have a stronger reach in all these rural parts whose issues never reach the university.”

AS THE Mumbai University began the voter registration process for the upcoming Senate elections, some emerging new students organisations are grabbing attention apart from the youth wings of the big political outfits like Yuva Sena, NCP Students’ wing, ABVP and Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS).

Complaining that real issues of students continue to remain unresolved, organisations such as Maharashtra Students’ Union (MASU), Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and Samyak Vidyarthi Aandolan are actively participating in the Mumbai University Senate elections for the first time.

“So far, political organisations have been dominating the Senate, keeping grassroots youth away from the system. So, we decided to fight the upcoming senate election in Mumbai University,” said Siddharth Ingale, President of the MASU, adding that youths from the outskirts of Mumbai are unaware of the Senate, which is there to resolve their issues.

Agreeing with the view, Sachin Manvadkar of ASA said, “It has been observed how in the political debates, the real issues of students are ignored. Mumbai University’s jurisdiction goes up to Palghar, a part of Konkan. We have a stronger reach in all these rural parts whose issues never reach the university.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

The Samyak Vidyarthi Aandolan, a students’ wing of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh has decided to actively participate in the Senate elections for the first time. Mahesh Bharatiya, one of the advisory committee members of the group, said they have recently made their mark in the Gondwana University and Rashtrasanta Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Senate elections following the victory of their candidates.

More from Mumbai

With the changing political scenario in the state following the recent government overhaul, the smaller student organisations also hope to find room in upcoming elections. “Yuva Sena had a sweeping victory in the previous Senate elections. But now its parent political party has witnessed a split. At the same time there are anticipations that the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) combination may be replicated in the Mumbai University Senate elections,” said a student organisation member.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:18:57 am
Next Story

One more child dies of measles in Govandi, toll rises to 13 in Mumbai

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close