Mumbai University Senate elections: New student bodies jump in the ring, to fight it out with youth wings of big outfits

AS THE Mumbai University began the voter registration process for the upcoming Senate elections, some emerging new students organisations are grabbing attention apart from the youth wings of the big political outfits like Yuva Sena, NCP Students’ wing, ABVP and Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS).

Complaining that real issues of students continue to remain unresolved, organisations such as Maharashtra Students’ Union (MASU), Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and Samyak Vidyarthi Aandolan are actively participating in the Mumbai University Senate elections for the first time.

“So far, political organisations have been dominating the Senate, keeping grassroots youth away from the system. So, we decided to fight the upcoming senate election in Mumbai University,” said Siddharth Ingale, President of the MASU, adding that youths from the outskirts of Mumbai are unaware of the Senate, which is there to resolve their issues.

Agreeing with the view, Sachin Manvadkar of ASA said, “It has been observed how in the political debates, the real issues of students are ignored. Mumbai University’s jurisdiction goes up to Palghar, a part of Konkan. We have a stronger reach in all these rural parts whose issues never reach the university.”

The Samyak Vidyarthi Aandolan, a students’ wing of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh has decided to actively participate in the Senate elections for the first time. Mahesh Bharatiya, one of the advisory committee members of the group, said they have recently made their mark in the Gondwana University and Rashtrasanta Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Senate elections following the victory of their candidates.

With the changing political scenario in the state following the recent government overhaul, the smaller student organisations also hope to find room in upcoming elections. “Yuva Sena had a sweeping victory in the previous Senate elections. But now its parent political party has witnessed a split. At the same time there are anticipations that the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) combination may be replicated in the Mumbai University Senate elections,” said a student organisation member.