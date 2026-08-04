At Mumbai University, over 80% fail distance BCom, BA exams; varsity defends results

More than 80 per cent of students enrolled in Mumbai University’s distance education programmes have failed the first-year examinations, with the university finally declaring the results over four months after the exams.

The unusually poor outcome for Mumbai University’s distance students has triggered questions over the quality of academic support at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), prompting students and Senate members to demand a review of the results.

Mumbai University has, however, defended the results, saying the figures do not indicate that students had failed in every subject. It also argued that the results were in line with previous years.