At Mumbai University, over 80% fail distance BCom, BA exams; varsity defends results

BCom and BA first-year results at Mumbai University's distance education centre, declared four months late, show pass rates as low as 18%. University says the numbers are consistent with the past year results.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Mumbai universityOver 80 percent students have failed Mumbai University's distance BCom, BA exams
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More than 80 per cent of students enrolled in Mumbai University’s distance education programmes have failed the first-year examinations, with the university finally declaring the results over four months after the exams.

The unusually poor outcome for Mumbai University’s distance students has triggered questions over the quality of academic support at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), prompting students and Senate members to demand a review of the results.

Mumbai University has, however, defended the results, saying the figures do not indicate that students had failed in every subject. It also argued that the results were in line with previous years.

“BA and BCom students appear for multiple internal and external examinations every semester. A student is counted among the unsuccessful candidates even if they fail in one or more papers,” the university said in a written response.

According to the university, the FY BA pass percentage stood at 20.68 per cent this year as compared to 23.35 per cent last year, while the FY B Com pass percentage improved from 13 per cent last year to 18 per cent this year.

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) declared the first semester results of the first-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course on Monday.

Of the 2,543 students who appeared, only 457 passed while 2,086 were declared unsuccessful.

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A similar trend was seen in the first-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme, where only 460 of the 2,224 students have cleared the examination, leaving 1,764 students unsuccessful.

The results have renewed criticism of the CDOE, which has repeatedly come under scrutiny over delays in admissions, non-availability of study material, paper leak allegations and delays in declaring results.

Senate members have questioned whether delays in supplying study material, administrative lapses and inadequate academic support affected students’ performance.

A delegation from Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), including current and former Senate members, met Mumbai University Registrar Dr Prasad Karande on Monday, seeking a review of the results.

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“If so many students have failed, the issue lies with the system. The university cannot blame students,” said Pradeep Sawant, a Senate member from Yuva Sena.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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