Mumbai University: NSUI members gherao V-C, demand action against faculty for Rahul remarks

Taking objection to comments made on social media by a Mumbai University (MU) faculty member, members of NSUI — Congress’ student wing — on Monday gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar for four hours after submitting a memorandum to him against Yogesh Soman, the director of MU’s Academy of Theatre Arts.

On December 14, Soman had posted a video on Facebook and Twitter, in which he is heard telling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: “You truly aren’t Savarkar… you don’t have any qualities of Savarkar… The truth is, you aren’t a true Gandhi either. You don’t have any of the values…”

Soman had made the video after Rahul, at a rally in Delhi, had rejected BJP’s demand for an apology over his “rape in India” remark, saying his name was Rahul Gandhi, not “Rahul Savarkar”, and that he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

Soman’s 51-second video had insulted Rahul, said the letter written by NSUI vice-president Ajay Mishra. He claimed that Soman was behaving like a political advocate in the university, and this could provoke clashes among students. The letter requested the V-C to take strict action against Soman and sack him.

“The post of a director in Mumbai University is looked upon with respect. Soman has made a personal attack on Rahul Gandhi and has behaved very irresponsibly,” said NSUI national secretary Nikhil Kamble.

When contacted, Soman refused to comment on the matter.

