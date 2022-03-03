Mumbai University library in new building to be operational by March 15: Minister

March 3, 2022 3:36:52 am
Mumbai University will finally start using the new library building from March 15, said state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday. The minister held a meeting with officials of the university and BMC to understand the status of different developmental plan works for Kalina campus which are incomplete. He also spoke about completing the university’s development plan on priority which has to be done in association with the MMRDA.
A nodal officer from BMC has also been appointed to ensure rapid movement on projects. This includes a hostel for international students and another one for girls. He also instructed the university administration to begin paying minimum wage for contractual employees in varsity, especially those in the security and cleaning department who are currently paid measly salaries. Last week, the minister had paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru Library of MU in Kalina campus, which has come under the scanner for its poor condition, putting books and lives of students in danger.
