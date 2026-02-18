Mumbai University to launch research hub for Sindhudurg’s 4 iconic sea forts at Malvan

The government approval for grant will help pave the way for a new chapter in the research, documentation, and preservation of these iconic forts in Sindhudurg, said Minister Ashish Shelar.

The Department of Cultural Affairs has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to establish an independent study centre under the University of Mumbai dedicated to the comprehensive study of the four forts in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg – Sindhudurg, Padmadurg, Rajkot, and Sarjekot.

The government approval will help pave the way for a new chapter in the research, documentation, and preservation of these iconic forts in Sindhudurg, said Ashish Shelar, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information and Technology, on Wednesday. The study centre will be established in Malvan.

The proposed centre will serve multiple purposes – collecting historical documents, supporting research projects, organising lecture series, guiding young researchers, and scientifically documenting the heritage of all four forts, he told reporters.