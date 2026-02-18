Mumbai University to launch research hub for Sindhudurg’s 4 iconic sea forts at Malvan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Department of Cultural Affairs has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to establish an independent study centre under the University of Mumbai dedicated to the comprehensive study of the four forts in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg – Sindhudurg, Padmadurg, Rajkot, and Sarjekot.
The government approval will help pave the way for a new chapter in the research, documentation, and preservation of these iconic forts in Sindhudurg, said Ashish Shelar, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information and Technology, on Wednesday. The study centre will be established in Malvan.
The proposed centre will serve multiple purposes – collecting historical documents, supporting research projects, organising lecture series, guiding young researchers, and scientifically documenting the heritage of all four forts, he told reporters.
Located in a region historically recognised as an important centre of trade during Shivaji Maharaj’s era, detailed research here will highlight the valour and vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the minister added.
Shelar expressed confidence that the study centre will play a pivotal role in this endeavour.
The announcement of this study centre was made by the minister during a cultural programme held at the fort, commemorating the 358th anniversary of Sindhudurg Fort on April 12, 2025.
Subsequently, Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane, BJP state vice-president Atul Kalsekar, BJP state secretary Pramod Jathar and BJP Sindhudurg district president Prof Prabhakar Sawant, in consultation with local subject experts from Malvan, submitted a detailed proposal to the government. After a thorough review and deliberation, the government approved the establishment of the centre.
Significant information about Sindhudurg, Padmadurg, Rajkot and Sarjekot forts still needs to be brought to public attention, and an extensive study on these historic strongholds is yet to be undertaken, Shelar said. All relevant historical records, including documents relating to the region’s significance as a maritime trading hub, must be systematically collected and examined.
By providing academic platform without imposing any financial burden on students, the government seeks to encourage maximum participation by youth in the study and research of these historic forts, Shelar said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Megastar Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery and is recovering well. This procedure, called shoulder arthroscopy, is commonly used to diagnose and treat shoulder pain and injuries in active individuals and those with repetitive strain. Recovery time varies but following postoperative instructions and physiotherapy is crucial.