Mumbai University holds annual convocation ceremony; over 2 lakh awarded degrees

Mumbai University Thursday conducted its annual convocation ceremony at the Sir Cowasji Jehangir Hall on its Fort campus where it awarded degrees to around 2 lakh students.

Graduation degrees were presented to 1,75,602 students and postgraduation degrees to 31,543 students. A total of 1,09,374 boys and 97,771 girls received the degrees, while 12 girls and six boys were awarded gold medals.

“The ratio of boys and girls, in those awarded gold medals, shows a changing picture of higher education where more girls are pursuing and excelling at higher education,” said Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the National Education Technology Forum and Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation.

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, who was the guest of honour, said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reflected Indian culture and it provided opportunities to study higher education in any Indian language.

Considering the faculty-wise statistics, this year’s convocation ceremony includes 26,645 degrees for Arts, 4,937 for interdisciplinary courses, and 56, 004 for Science and Technology. The highest number of degrees was awarded in the Commerce and Management stream (1,19,559). A total of 270 PhD degrees were awarded along with 23 MPhil degrees.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Digambar Shirke, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Ajay Bhamare, Registrar Dr Sunil Bhirud and Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Prasad Karande were present on the occasion.