Man arrested for hoax bomb threat in Mumbai University

A 31-year-old man from Santacruz (east) was arrested by the Bandra Kurla Complex police on Wednesday for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat at the Mumbai University campus in Kalina, Santacruz (east).

The accused, identified as Suraj Jadhav, called the police control room around 4 pm saying that a blast would take place in 10 minutes at the university, said the police.

The local BKC police, fire brigade, and bomb detection squad rushed to the spot while other agencies were also alerted. No bomb was detected during the inspection and it was ascertained that the call was a hoax, said the police.

In the meantime, another police team started their search for the caller and within two hours traced him near his house. The police said Jadhav is a drunkard and may have committed the offence under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that they had also received information that Jadhav had some altercation with a guard at the university recently and his wife works near it. He had issues with his wife also and wanted to trouble them, said the police.

An FIR has been registered against Jadhav and he was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra on Thursday and remanded to police custody for one day. He will be produced again before the court on Friday.