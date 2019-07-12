Mumbai University function: ABVP activists object to Aaditya as chief guest, clash with Sena workers

THE WORKERS of Shiv Sena and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed Thursday at the inauguration of a school in Mumbai University’s (MU) sub-centre in Kalyan. The clash took place reportedly over ABVP’s objection to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray being invited as the chief guest.

The incident took place at the inauguration of the ‘School of Engineering and Applied Science’, organised by the MU. While Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Ravindra Waikar as well as other party leaders attended, invitees from BJP including Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde did not.

At the start of the function, ABVP workers protested outside the sub-centre, condemning the presence of political leaders at the event and their “intervention” in the functioning of educational institutions. When MU Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar began to address the gathering, they started raising slogans. “This led to chaos and the Shiv Sainiks beat up the ABVP activists,” said a Sena functionary.

“Aaditya was urging Sena workers to keep calm but they were enraged at the fact that ABVP was opposing its leaders,” said a party leader.

ABVP office-bearers claimed police detained their activists in the afternoon and released them in the evening. A few MNS workers were also detained.

“We strictly demand action by the Governor and the state government against the MU administration for this political act,” said Aniket Ovhal, ABVP Konkan state secretary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) V M Pansare: “For trying to disrupt the programme, 42 ABVP activists and eight from MNS were detained. Action was initiated against them under Bombay Police Act and they were later released.”