Mumbai University: 57.11 per cent students clear BCom semester 5

Results of semester 5 of the Mumbai University BCom exams were published on Wednesday and 31,511 students (57.11 per cent) secured the pass mark.

“The pass percentage last year was around 62. Change in syllabus may have affected the numbers,” said an official at the university.

Last year, Semester 5 results were released in February.

Till date, results of 103 exams of the current academic year have been declared by the university, of which seven were published on Wednesday.

BCom course has the highest number of students who appeared for exams.

From the 2018-2019 academic year, the syllabus has been revised. Six subjects are part of third year and the question paper is of 100 marks, instead of 75.

Semester 5 exams were conducted in October-November last year and 57,169 students had registered for the test, of which, 56,511 appeared.

A total of 2,25,223 answersheets in four subjects were corrected by 4,116 evaluators through on-screen marking and 51,929 answersheets were moderated in the process. The exams were held in 236 centres across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts and one at Silvassa.

A statement issued by University of Mumbai said that to help students in viewing the results online, the results have been uploaded according to the seat number of the students. The capability of the server has also been expanded, the statement added.