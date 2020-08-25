Mumbai University fee circular: Law students write to Samant

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant.

At least 40 LLM (Master of Laws) students of University of Mumbai have written to Higher Education Minister Uday Samant against MU’s recent circular mandating mid-semester law students to come to the university’s Fort campus to submit exam fees.

In the circular dated July 24, Controller of Examinations Vinod Patil stated that the students are required to visit the university premises to submit exam form submission report and the fee receipt physically. The last date to submit was August 11.

“When there is no clarity at all with regards to conduct of exams and when the state government itself has filed a petition against the same, then why are LLM mid-semester students asked to fill the form and pay exam fees physically,” said student and advocate Harshal Nahata.

The letter pointed out that commuting in Mumbai is largely dependent on public transport.

“How is it feasible to even ask students to travel from far away locations to the university just for the sake of an exam form submission physically, when local trains are not available and buses are plying in limited numbers and low frequency,” it stated.

The students have pointed to the absence of a dedicated online portal for filling up exam forms, uploading the required documents and making the required payment. Furthermore, the Department of Law has closed exam form submissions after marginal extension of dates, the letter added.

When contacted, Patil said, “We have given several extensions to submit the forms and pay fees. Originally, the process was due to be completed in March but kept getting delayed due to coronavirus. Even today, students have been given the option of posting their demand drafts and confirming their exam forms on email. The process has been completed for majority of the students.”

