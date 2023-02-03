Mumbai University exams starting today cancelled as non-teaching staff body boycotts work

The Mumbai University has cancelled all its examinations, which were scheduled to be held on February 3, amidst a protest by the non-teaching staff, who boycotted exam-related work until their long-pending demands are fulfilled. A new corrected time-table for the exams will be issued soon, said the university.

The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra have boycotted all exam-related work, stating that their demands such as delay in the implementation of 7th Pay Commission, non-payment of arrears, and not filling vacant posts among others. Prasad Karande, director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BEE), Mumbai University, on Thursday issued a circular and said, “The winter session of exams for several graduation and post-graduation courses is ongoing, by the Mumbai University, at different centres. But the associations of non-teaching staff from non-agricultural universities across the state have boycotted all exam-related work from February 2 over their long-pending demands. This has created problems in conducting the exams smoothly, and so it has been decided that all the exams from February 3 onwards will be called off. A corrected time-table for these exams will be issued soon.” Exams by the Mumbai University, until February 2, have been held successfully.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmchari Sangh (MVKS) — an association of non-teaching staff of Mumbai University — also held a protest at the Mumbai University. This came after a discussion with Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, on Wednesday, which the association claimed was ‘unsuccessful’. “We are firm on our decision after an unsuccessful discussion yesterday (Wednesday),” said Rupesh Malusare, secretary of the association.

The association also planned a day-long strike on February 16 and to wear black ribbon at work, and also called for an indefinite strike on February 20 if their demands are not met. Malusare said, “While the implementation of 7th Pay Commission has already been delay, it is non-granted to over 1,400 non-teaching staff; the arrears are not disbursed; old pension rules are not applied to staff hired after 2005; and there is a complete apathy in filling vacant posts of non-teaching staff in colleges as well as universities.”

Minister Patil, meanwhile, has appealed to the association to withdraw the strike.