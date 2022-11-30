scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Mumbai University exam Chaos: Confusion over centres, makeshift hall tickets

On Tuesday, while many students had to appear for the exam without a proper hall ticket, there was confusion in affiliated colleges over seating arrangements.

The MU, however, claimed that the exam was held as per schedule.

While the Mumbai University (MU) has resumed centralised examination process post Covid-19 pandemic, the system is marred with glitches, complained students who appeared for the first paper of final-year law on Tuesday. The exam was anyway under a cloud of controversy due to administrative issues – ranging from technical glitches in the registration process to delay in hall tickets being issued.

On Tuesday, while many students had to appear for the exam without a proper hall ticket, there was confusion in affiliated colleges over seating arrangements. “Over 1,000 candidates received their makeshift hall tickets just a night before the exam. These were not even proper hall tickets but cards issued on the basis of permanent registration number of students without a photo,” said Sachin Pawar from Student Law Council, a students’ organisation.

A professor from a suburban law college said, “Initially, we were instructed to make seating arrangements for around 200 students. A day before the exam, an additional 500 students were allotted to us. But the number changed again after some students were shifted to another college.” “…Many students learnt about the change in exam centres after reaching the original one.”

Advocate Dhananjay Junnarkar, spokesperson for state Congress, alleged that many students approached him complaining of missing out precious time due to the chaotic planning.

More from Mumbai

"Last minute arrangements led to delays in reaching exam centres and thereby, many students started writing their answers late. Students complained they could not complete the paper," he said.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:04:05 am
