scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai University confers degrees on Zakir Hussain, industrialist Shashikant Garware

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conferred the degree on Hussain, but Garware could not attend the event due to ill health. His daughter accepted the award on his behalf.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 13, 2022 12:12:35 am
Mumbai University, Zakir Hussain, Shashikant Garware, honourary law degree, honourary D.Litt. (Doctor of Literature), Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGovernor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitates Ustad Zakir Hussain at MU’s Fort campus on Thursday. PTI

Mumbai University conferred an honourary LLD (Doctor of Law) degree on world-renowned percussionist and tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain on Thursday.

Industrialist Shashikant Garware, too, was awarded an honourary D.Litt. (Doctor of Literature) degree in the same ceremony.

“Receiving the honourary degree from the country’s oldest university is a great honour for me,” said Hussain.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The special convocation ceremony was held at Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall at Mumbai University’s Fort campus. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conferred the degree on Hussain, but Garware could not attend the event due to ill health. His daughter accepted the award on his behalf.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who was also present, announced the opening date of the Dinanath Mangeshkar Music Academy. “We aim to start the academy on the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar on September 28,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He added that the state government supports the formation of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre in Social Justice at the university.

More from Mumbai

The Indian Express has reported how the centre’s formation has been delayed for more than two years.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement