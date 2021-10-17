Mumbai University SOP: Colleges in non-containment zones can reopen, entry only for asymptomatic persons

The Mumbai University on Sunday issued a circular stating standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of colleges affiliated with it after the long break induced by Covid-19.

Only those colleges will be allowed to reopen where local municipalities or concerned authorities have not imposed any containment restrictions. Similarly, only those students and staffers coming from areas where local authorities have not imposed any containment restrictions will be allowed to attend offline classes.

The Mumbai University has asked colleges to get in touch with local municipalities or concerned authorities to conduct Covid-19 vaccination drives for those students who are not fully vaccinated and to allow them to continue with online classes till they are fully vaccinated.

A total of 837 colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are affiliated with Mumbai University.

All colleges can reopen from October 20 as per a Maharashtra government resolution last week. The colleges can operate at 50 per cent or more of their capacity with due permission from the local municipal authorities and the university they are affiliated with.

There are three SOPs issued by Mumbai University in the circular issued on Sunday. One for college authorities and students, the second for the staff of the colleges and the third for steps to be taken by college authorities on noticing Covid-19 symptoms or positive cases. The college authorities have been asked to take every measure possible to ensure social distancing, mask-wearing and maintaining hygiene among several other steps.

SOP for main entrances

1. Only those colleges/campuses/educational institutions are allowed to be opened, where the concerned local authorities have not imposed any containment restrictions.

2. Crowding should be avoided at entry/exit points.

3. Staggered timings for entry and exit for different programs to be followed.

4. Students/staff residing in containment zones should not be allowed to attend the colleges.

5. Main entrances to campus buildings need to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser, elbow or foot-operated) and thermal screening provisions.

6. Only asymptomatic staff/students/visitors shall be allowed entry.

SOP at workplace

1. Vaccination certificates of all the staff, faculty, students, and other associated personnel should be submitted to the principal’s office for record-keeping.

2. Any non-vaccinated personnel should be strongly encouraged to get vaccinated (with both doses). If needed, leave (half-day etc.) may be provided to staff members to undertake vaccination at the nearest vaccination centre.

3. Meetings, as far as possible, should be done through video conferencing. Large physical gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

4. Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation (at least twice a day) of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces and rooms like conference/meeting rooms, library must be ensured.

5. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria/canteen outside and within the campus premises shall remain closed.

6. A combined instructional module of both physical and online teaching should be followed for students attending classes physically as well as for students attending classes in an online mode.

7. Official activities such as filling of admission forms, examination forms, fees payment, scholarships disbursals must be enabled in an online format by the college administration.

8. Extra-curricular activities such as sports may be allowed where physical distancing is feasible. Contact sports should be avoided. Swimming pool, wherever applicable, shall remain closed.

9. Cultural activities should be avoided.

SOP on noticing Covid-19 symptoms/positive cases

1. It is strongly recommended that the college management ensures the availability of a medical practitioner on campus during work hours.

2. In case of noticing a symptomatic individual, place the unwell person in a room or area (pre-identified) where he/she is isolated from others at the workplace. Provide a mask/face cover and arrange for an examination by a doctor.

3. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline to arrange for sample collection for testing for covid-19.

4. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further advice shall be made regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and the need for disinfection.