Puja in director’s cabin sparks row at Mumbai University’s distance education centre

The photographs, reportedly taken on June 12, began circulating within university circles this week, triggering a debate among faculty members and staff. (File photo)

The University of Mumbai’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has found itself at the centre of a controversy after purported photographs showing its director professor Dr Shivaji Sargar and his wife performing a puja inside his official cabin.

The photographs, reportedly taken on June 12, began circulating within university circles this week, triggering a debate among faculty members and staff, with many questioning the propriety of holding a religious ceremony within an educational institution.

While some maintained that religious functions are not uncommon on campuses and have previously been organised by staff unions, others argued that there is a clear distinction between community events and a religious ritual conducted by an individual office-bearer in an official space.