Puja in director’s cabin sparks row at Mumbai University’s distance education centre

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The University of Mumbai’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has found itself at the centre of a controversy after purported photographs showing its director professor Dr Shivaji Sargar and his wife performing a puja inside his official cabin.
The photographs, reportedly taken on June 12, began circulating within university circles this week, triggering a debate among faculty members and staff, with many questioning the propriety of holding a religious ceremony within an educational institution.
While some maintained that religious functions are not uncommon on campuses and have previously been organised by staff unions, others argued that there is a clear distinction between community events and a religious ritual conducted by an individual office-bearer in an official space.
The issue has now reached the state government, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), submitting a complaint to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.
MNVS state secretary Nitn Nanavare said the controversy comes at a time when the CDOE is grappling with a series of student-related concerns, including falling enrolment, delays in study material distribution, inadequate student support and examination-related grievances.
“The puja was held when students were struggling with serious academic issues. Several M.Com students who failed their examinations complained that they had virtually no opportunity to apply for revaluation. The results were declared on June 11, while the last date to apply for a re-examination was June 12,” Nanavare said.
Responding to the criticism, a university official said the event was a voluntary gathering held to mark the beginning of the academic year.
“It was a goodwill gathering. The Centre functioned normally, and our focus remains on serving students,” the official said.
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