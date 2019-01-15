Mumbai University appoints registrar, director of Board of Exam and Evaluation

MUMBAI UNIVERSITY (MU) appointed a new registrar as well as the director of Board of Examination and Evaluation on Monday.

Dr Ajay Deshmukh, the registrar of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, was appointed MU’s registrar, and Dr Vinod Patil, system analyst at Kaviyatri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, was appointed MU’s director of Board of Examination and Evaluation.

The interviews for both posts, which were vacant for at least a year-and-a-half, were conducted on January 6 and 7, while they were advertised on October 15 last year.

However, two other posts remain vacant — Director of Sports and Physical Education and Director of Innovation,

Incubation and Linkages — and are likely to be filled in the coming days.

The posts for deans of the four faculties (humanities, science and technology, commerce and management, interdisciplinary studies) have been vacant for the past three years. On Monday, a GR was issued according approval for recruitment of faculty deans of MU, along with two posts for Nathibai Thackersey Women’s university in Mumbai, apart from universities in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amravati, Jalgaon, Gadchiroli and Nanded.

Deshmukh was also the director, Board of College and University Development.

He has completed his MA in English, followed by PhD. Deshmukh said he plans to study the socio-academic culture of the university and study the prevailing situation.

Patil, expected to join office next week, has served as deputy registrar at Mumbai University between January 2012 and 2013. He has completed his Masters as well as PhD in computer management. He said, “I will be focusing on contributing to the system of online applications in order to reduce the inconvenience faced by students, who are otherwise forced to physically visit the university to submit their applications.”