Mumbai University announces online winter examination for degree, PG courses

MU has also ruled out conducting re-evaluation for any exams unlike in the past.

FOLLOWING a pattern similar to the one adopted for conducting final-year exams, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday announced that the winter exams for degree and post graduate courses, beginning next month, will also be held online. While the duration for winter exams has been reduced, some exams will include part multiple choice questions and part descriptive questions.

MU has also ruled out conducting re-evaluation for any exams unlike in the past. The circular said the clusters of colleges created by MU for final-year exams will be used for winter exams as well. While colleges of a particular cluster will announce a uniform timetable for exams, answer sheets will be assessed by teachers online from computer laboratories in colleges.

The university said that all practical exams, projects and viva voce will be conducted by colleges in the online mode from December 10. Students can also choose to appear for oral exams through telephones. Also, a question bank will be prepared by colleges for all courses. Exams for traditional courses under arts, science and commerce, along with management studies, need to be conducted before December 31, the circular informed colleges, adding that the duration of these exams will be one hour. For courses involving internal exams or term work, colleges are required to upload marks of students by December 24, it added.

Meanwhile, degree exams for professional courses, including technical ones, MCA (Masters in Computer Applications), pharmacy and architecture, can be conducted beforeJanuary 15, next year. For postgraduate exams of professional courses, a separate circular will be released, it said.

The exams will be conducted for only those students of graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses who apply for the same in time.

