Mumbai University Alumni Association courts controversy ahead of MC meet to grant it official status

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai Alumni Association (UMAA) has courted controversy on the eve of the Management Council (MC) meeting of the Mumbai University on Tuesday. Interestingly, the same meeting is going to discuss the proposal to recognise the body as the official alumni wing of the varsity.

The UMAA, according to its website has nine members of the founding committee, with prominent personalities from the education circle, including Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar.

However, several senate and MC members have alleged that the said body has already started floating tenders. “Shockingly, the clauses of the contract also talk about a revenue-sharing model, which is unheard of in an alumni body. Generally, a certain amount is paid for the services rendered from outside agencies,” shared a source from MU, on condition of anonymity.

The source also shared a copy of the work order to be outsourced to an agency, which will look after keeping digital records for the UMAA.

A discussion has started in the varsity circle on how this body could float tenders in the market even before receiving recognition from the MC.

According to some varsity officials, if the body is yet to be recognised as an official varsity body how can the work begin? “A place is already given to UMAA on University’s Kalina campus,” shared a senior senate member from the varsity, adding that there is no structure or statutes prepared for the alumni association yet.

“At least, the MC members are not aware of any structure yet or clauses on which the body will function,” said one of the members.

Sudhakar Tamboli, a senior Senate member, who had earlier raised the question in the Mumbai University Senate meeting, said, “I was told that the varsity has no connection with the UMAA. Then why is this being tabled for recognition now? It is yet not clear who are alumni of Mumbai University. Over 800 colleges are affiliated with varsity and many of them already have their alumni bodies.

Then is it going to be a network of these bodies or will the focus be only on those passing out of varsity departments? There is yet no clarity on the action plan of this body.”