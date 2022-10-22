scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Mumbai: Unidentified man booked for hoax call on terror attacks

In another hoax call, the Vakola police Friday arrested a man who had called the police main control room and said there will be a bomb blast in a hotel in Vakola.

When traced, he told police he was in an inebriated condition.

The Azad Maidan Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person who made a hoax call on emergency number 112 on October 18 and, identifying himself as a CBI official said there will be terror attacks at a mall, theatre and a luxurious hotel in the city’s western suburbs. The FIR is registered under Section 170 (personating a public servant) and 505 (1) (b) (public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of IPC and the case has been transferred to Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:29:17 am
