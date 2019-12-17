Mumbai: Unhappy with son’s marriage, woman ‘murders’ daughter-in-law

The police identified the accused as Anandi Mane, who killed her daughter-in-law, Aria Mane, by hitting her with a clay planter on her head. The police identified the accused as Anandi Mane, who killed her daughter-in-law, Aria Mane, by hitting her with a clay planter on her head.

A 48-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 30-year-old daughter-in-law in Manikpur in Palghar on Sunday. The woman then surrendered herself to the police, officials said. Police added that she had to be admitted to the hospital after she informed them she had overdosed on medicines before coming to the police station.

The police identified the accused as Anandi Mane, who killed her daughter-in-law, Aria Mane, by hitting her with a clay planter on her head. “Anandi was not happy with her elder son’s marriage to Aria, who she believed was too educated and modern,” said a senior inspector. “Anandi wanted the girl’s name to be changed from Swati to Riya, but she changed it Aria, because she lived in the US with her husband. The mother-in-law was also unhappy with Aria working after marriage, and felt she drove a wedge between her and her son.”

Aria, who had given birth to her daughter six months ago, had come to India with her husband a week ago, police said. “Anandi…would constantly fight with Aria. On Sunday, after her husband and sons left for a morning walk, she picked up a planter and threw it on Aria, who was sleeping, killing her on the spot,” the inspector said.

Anandi then reported the crime to the police, who rushed to the house and took Aria to a hospital, where she was declared dead, police said. “We couldn’t produce her before the judge as she is admitted for overdosing on some pills,” an officer said.

Police said Anandi had fixed her elder son’s marriage to Aria through a family friend. “But…she realised the daughter-in-law’s family was very different…” the officer said. He added that Aria and her husband had moved to US three years ago, and did not visit frequently, which lead to further discord between the two women.

An FIR was lodged by Aria’s father against Anandi on Sunday. “The body has been handed over to parents…the accused is not in our custody right now,” a senior officer said.

