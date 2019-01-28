Mumbai: Undertrial prisoner, held for murder, kills herself in prison

An undertrial prisoner, arrested for murder, committed suicide at the Adharwadi prison in Kalyan on Sunday. The woman was arrested in April 2018, police said.

Sakshi Nimse (30) committed suicide inside the prison area, police said. “When she didn’t show up for lunch, jail officials went looking for her and found her collapsed on the floor with a bedsheet around her neck,” said an officer from Central Police Station.

Nimse was arrested after Thane rural police found the partially burnt body of her husband, Shailesh Nimse, a former Shiv Sena leader from Shahapur near Ganeshpuri. “After investigation, we arrested Sakshi for plotting his murder and paying the other accused Rs 1.5 lakh. She was fed up of her husband having affairs and beating her up, so she decided to get him killed,” said an officer from Thane rural police. Nimse had been remanded to judicial custody in Adharwadi shortly thereafter, police said.