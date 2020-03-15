Mumbai: Undergoing cancer treatment, Class 10 girl takes board exam from hospital

The student of a Bandra school took her exam from a room arranged at the Tata Memorial Hospital. The student of a Bandra school took her exam from a room arranged at the Tata Memorial Hospital.

In a first, the Mumbai division of the state education board allowed a Class 10 student to take her exam from a hospital.

On learning that despite her health issues, the student wanted to sit for Saturday’s exam, the board, acting on short notice, made arrangements to allow her to appear for her mathematics paper from the hospital.

The student of a Bandra school took her exam from a room arranged at the Tata Memorial Hospital, where she has been operated for cancer. The girl, who has also been diagnosed with a learning disability, has been allotted a writer, who was present at the hospital on Saturday.

“We received a call from the examination centre at 10 am. Within one hour, we made the necessary arrangements with the cooperation of the hospital authorities, and the exam was held at the scheduled time of 11am to 2pm,” said Mumbai divisional secretary Sandeep Sangave.

Sangave said that an invigilator and a woman constable were sent to the hospital to monitor the exam. A sealed pack of 25 question papers was opened in front of the student as per the norms of the board.

“We are thankful to the hospital for helping us arrange a table, chair, water and other requirements, despite being under pressure of their daily routine. They responded quickly,” added Sangave.

The board is ready to repeat the arrangements for Monday’s exam, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd