Mumbai: Under-construction building collapses in Goregaon, three labourers dead

Three labourers died while eight others were injured after an unauthorised under-construction ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West, on Sunday morning. The contractor and supervisor of the construction site have been arrested, said police.

By evening, three labourers remained admitted for head and limb injuries while five others were discharged. The deceased, all migrant workers, have been identified as Raman Kumar Lal Mandal (29), Subhash Chauhan (38) and Rajendra Nishad (40).

According to local residents, the structure collapsed around 9 am when 11 workers had just reached the site and were moving bricks to upper floors. “We were still in bed when we heard a loud noise. When we rushed to the balcony, we saw the entire structure collapse and ran out,” said Priti More, whose one-storey house shared a wall with the under-construction building.

Five others in her house had left for village early morning on Sunday, escaping the mishap. More, her husband and daughter were evacuated. “We are living in neighbour’s house now. The wall in our house has become weak,” More told The Indian Express.

Explained Evacuation of dilapidated buildings an uphill task Apart from declaring buildings dilapidated and dangerous every year before monsoons, the authorities (both BMC and MHADA) have been battling with the evacuation of residents from such perilous structures. As per this year’s survey, the city has 688 extremely dangerous buildings in Mumbai, of which 121 have been demolished. Nearly 133 buildings are yet to be evacuated due to resistance from residents while over 169 buildings are stuck in litigation. In cases of resistance, the BMC disconnects water and electricity supply, a move that protesters deem inhuman.

Local residents said that earlier there were three one-storey structures standing next to each other and sharing a common wall since 30 years. They had been given on rent to local residents before a contractor started constructing a second storey, combining all three houses, numbered 536, 537 and 538. “The tenants in one of the houses had left before September and the construction work was underway since four months,” More said. Haroon Noor Mohammed, who previously owned house on plot number 538, said: “I sold my house in February to Dharmisththa Vijay Gothi and his two brothers. They purchased two more houses next to mine (536 and 537).”

Joint Chief Officer of MHADA Sanjay Bhagwat, who visited the Goregaon site on Sunday, said: “MHADA is going to file a police complaint against the contractor as permission for construction was not granted.” A senior official from MHADA said they have come across several cases of illegal construction in Motilal Nagar area. Several houses in Motilal Nagar are built for project-affected people. The area has been witnessing a spur in reconstruction of old structures since last few years.

Labourers on site said no safety gear was provided to them by the contractor during the construction work. Deceased Raman Kumar, a native of Bihar, had come to Mumbai four months ago to work as a labourer. He started working at the Goregaon site, earning Rs 500 per day. “He would sleep in a nearby accommodation with other labourers,” said labourer Rajesh Kumar. When the structure caved in, Raman was on first floor. “He was in Hyderabad before he came to Mumbai. He would travel wherever he got labour work,” said his brother-in-law Mausam Singh. Raman is survived by a two-year-old son and wife, who live in Bhagalpur district.

Subhash Chauhan, from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Mumbai for over 10 years with other labourers. The sole breadwinner in family, he was working on Sundays to earn extra for family. “Yesterday when I spoke with him, he was discussing that he needs more money to send home. His two children live in Jaunpur with his wife,” said relative Suraj Chauhan.

Rajendra Nishad, also a migrant, had come to Mumbai a week ago after visiting family in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by three daughters and wife, who live in Azamgarh. “He had been living here for over 27 years,” said labourer Siraj Ali. The three deceased suffered head injury and trauma and were brought dead to Siddharth Hospital.

Sinu Wadar (38), a labourer who was injured, suffered head injury when the structure collapsed. “He tried to jump from the first floor when an iron rod fell on his head. Before the structure completely came down, he had just managed to escape,” said relative Santara Wadar. According to Dr Nandkumar Wade, medical officer, Siddharth Hospital, Wadar suffered a head injury but is stable.

Like him, Munna Shaikh (30) also suffered a head injury. His wife Seema Shaikh said that she rushed from Nallasopara when she received a call from the hospital. “We have four children and he is the only earning member in our family,” she said. Shaikh suffered injury in his left leg and right hand. Labourer Manoj Rajvanshi (35) suffered fracture in his ribs when the structure collapsed on him. On Sunday afternoon, he was transferred to Dr RN Cooper hospital for intensive care support.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR under Section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC and arrested the contractor and supervisor responsible for the construction work.

(with inputs from Neeraj Tiwari)